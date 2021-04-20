Airlink launches new Joburg-Livingstone route

Travellers will now get direct access to the Victoria Falls when Airlink launches its Johannesburg-Livingstone flights next month.

The new service, which will start on May 26, 2021, strengthens the vital commercial connection between South Africa and Zambia by augmenting Airlink’s daily services between its Joburg home base and Zambia’s Lusaka and Ndola.

Airlink will also resume its Nelspruit-Livingstone service from May 1, 2021. The resumption of the route will enable travellers to visit Victoria Falls as well as the Kruger National Park and surrounding areas.

Airlink chief executive and managing director Rodger Foster said the airline’s Livingstone flights together with recently launched mainline South African domestic services put some of the region’s key tourist destinations within reach.

“There is pent-up demand among local and international travellers to visit our region, which is home to some of the world’s most spectacular sights and destinations. With Covid-19 vaccination programmes ramping up in some of our traditional markets, we are seeing the first signs of light after a devastating 2020.

“With our modern fleet and strict compliance with biosafety measures, Airlink is able to support the safe revival of tourism and the increased economic activity it stimulates in Zambia,” he said.

The Nelspruit – Livingstone – Joburg route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flight 4Z 470 departs from Nelspruit at 11.40am and arrives in Livingstone at 1.35pm. Flight 4Z 485 departs Livingstone at 2.10pm arriving in Joburg at 4.05 pm.

The Joburg – Livingstone – Johannesburg route will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flight 4Z 482 departs from Joburg at 11am, arriving in Livingstone at 12.45pm.Flight 4Z 483 departs from Livingstone at 1.25pm, arriving in Joburg at 3.20pm.