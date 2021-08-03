Airlink resumes Johannesburg - George flights

Airlink will resume air services between Johannesburg and George from August 11. The move is part of the airline's further expansion of its South African domestic route network. The morning flights, which are open for sale, will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and will run this month and seasonally during December and January.

“The suspension of services on the route by two other local airlines, provides an opportunity for Airlink to offer customers travelling between Gauteng and the Garden Route, our convenient, reliable and premium service,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster. Airlink’s modern Embraer E-jet aircraft will operate the route, he said. "Airlink’s cabin configuration on the E-jet guarantees customers either a window or an aisle seat - there are no middle seats – with a generous seat pitch and leg-room.

“Airlink customers are also entitled to a complimentary 20kg checked luggage and 15kg checked sporting equipment allowance, which is perfect for golfers and surfers taking advantage of the Garden Route’s world-famous courses, beaches and other outdoor recreational attractions," said Foster. The flights are also ideally-timed for customers travelling onward to other business and leisure destinations in South Africa, including Cape Town, Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Victoria Falls, Harare, the Okavango Delta, among many others. From Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Flight 4Z 691 departs Johannesburg at 7am, arriving at George at 9am. Flight