Airlink resumes scheduled services between Joburg and George

The airline will start with two flights a day, one in the morning and one late afternoon flight. Midday services on weekends will be added from November 6.

Airlink will re-introduce scheduled services between Johannesburg and George from November 1, 2021.

Airlink also said the morning service will not operate on certain days during the Christmas and New Year recess.

From January 31 next year, Airlink will serve the route with three daily flights from Monday to Friday, one flight on Saturdays and two on Sundays. Airlink also offers flights between George and Cape Town.

Airlink chief executive and managing director Rodger Foster said the Garden Route was set to retake its place as a jewel in the region’s tourism crown now that international travel restrictions were easing.