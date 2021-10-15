Airlink resumes scheduled services between Joburg and George
Airlink will re-introduce scheduled services between Johannesburg and George from November 1, 2021.
The airline will start with two flights a day, one in the morning and one late afternoon flight. Midday services on weekends will be added from November 6.
Airlink also said the morning service will not operate on certain days during the Christmas and New Year recess.
From January 31 next year, Airlink will serve the route with three daily flights from Monday to Friday, one flight on Saturdays and two on Sundays. Airlink also offers flights between George and Cape Town.
Airlink chief executive and managing director Rodger Foster said the Garden Route was set to retake its place as a jewel in the region’s tourism crown now that international travel restrictions were easing.
“We see George as an intrinsic element of our comprehensive network and a ’keeper’ in our long-term strategy. Airlink is ready to meet the increased demand for traffic between our hub at Johannesburg and George, which has the best access to all of the area’s resorts, leisure facilities and tourist attractions,” said he said. Flights will operate with Airlink's modern Embraer E-jet.
Customers have the freedom to book business class on this route and enjoy Airlink’s intra-continental Business Class service available on the state-of-the-art Embraer E-jet. The cabin offers six business class seats. Economy seats are also available. Airlink has relaunched many domestic and regional routes this year, in line with global travel regulations. Airlink announced it will launch a new direct three-times weekly service between Johannesburg and Luanda from October 21.
The flights will operate on a 98-seat Embraer E-190 jetliner.