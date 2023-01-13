Airlink scores 95.52% average on-time performance

Being punctual is important, especially when it comes to travelling, which is why independent carrier Airlink is particularly pleased to have once again been recognised as South Africa’s most on-time airline. Airlink chief executive and managing director Rodger Foster said: “We know that time is money for Airlink’s customers and our on-time performance is crucial when they rely on us for their business and leisure travel in the region, including those connecting with our flights to key destinations across Southern Africa and with long-haul flights operated by our various partner global carriers.’’

Story continues below Advertisement

Foster highlighted that although they have received this recognition there’s always room for improvement and they will try and maintain good service. Airlink was also the top performer at each of the Acsa airports last year, with the following performances: Bloemfontein: 95.24%

Cape Town Int’l: 95.72%

Durban King Shaka Int’l: 96.24%

East London: 96.25%

George: 95.89%

Johannesburg OR Tambo Int’l: 95.20%

Kimberley: 95.34%

Gqeberha: 96.87%

Upington: 95.08% In addition, IOL Travel reported last year that local low-cost airline FlySafair was named Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa by Skytrax.