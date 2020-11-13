Airlink spreads its wings with new look

Airlink has a new look - which features a distinctively colourful African Sunbird set against a sunrise and dawn sky.

The new tailfeathers follows several recent developments, including the formal renaming of the company as “Airlink”.

Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster said that the new livery will be applied to Airlink’s fleet over the coming months, with the re-painting coinciding with each aircraft’s next scheduled deep-maintenance overhaul.

Picture: Supplied.

He said the first aircraft bearing the new colours will resume service in early December, in time for the summer holiday season.

“We have flown that particular nest and we are inviting our loyal and new customers to fly with us as Airlink expands its network, connecting and reconnecting people, communities, businesses, goods and services with markets throughout Southern Africa and beyond," said Foster.