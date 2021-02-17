Airlink suspends Johannesburg to Nosy Be flights until June

Airlink has decided to suspend its service between Johannesburg in South Africa and Nosy Be in Madagascar until June 27, 2021.

The airline said in a statement that the reason for the suspension is Madagascar's travel restrictions.

Airlink Managing Director and CEO Rodger Foster explained: “We regret the impact this will have for those customers already holding confirmed bookings for the April/ Easter holidays. Unfortunately despite multiple efforts from the lodges on Nosy Be, the Nosy Be Tourism Authority, and Ravinala Airports, we have to date been unable to obtain certainty as to when Madagascar intends to reopen its borders for regional travel. This leaves us with no option but to cancel our planned flights on the route in the interim."

Foster said customers holding tickets can rebook on a future flight at no additional cost.

“We had multiple engagements with the Malagasy authorities. We are hopeful that the borders will reopen in time for the June and July peak South African holiday season and August to October period, which coincides with the return of the whale sharks to the island," added Foster.