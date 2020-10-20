Airlink to increase SA-Mozambique route with additional flights

RUSTENBURG - Privately-owned regional airliner Airlink will increase its South Africa and Mozambique network with additional scheduled services to Pemba, Vilanculos and Beira, the airliner said on Monday.

This follows the lifting of travel restrictions that curtailed travel between the neighbouring countries while they both worked to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus officially known as Covid-19.

According to the airliner, the flight from Johannesburg to Pemba starts on October 28. The flight depart Johannesburg on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9.30am arriving in Pemba at 1.20pm. The return flight will depart Pemba at 1.50pm arriving in Johannesburg at 4.10pm.

The Johannesburg-Vilanculos route commence on November 10, the flights depart Johannesburg on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 11.30 arriving in Vilanculos at 1pm. The return flight departs Vilanculos at 1.35pm arriving in Johannesburg at 3.20pm.

The Johannesburg-Beira route also starts on November 10, flight would depart Johannesburg on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11h05 arriving in Beira at 12.45pm. The return flight would depart Beira at 1.10pm arriving in Johannesburg at 3.10pm.