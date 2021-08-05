Airlink to restart direct Johannesburg - Nampula flights

The move is to revive business, travel and air cargo transport between Mozambique’s northern capital and South Africa’s main commercial hub.

Airlink will resume direct flights between Johannesburg and Nampula from September 16, 2021.

The airline has opened bookings for the twice-weekly service on the route. The route was suspended in March last year due to the pandemic.

Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster, said that by providing crucial air connectivity, the airline will play a part in promoting the development of commercial, trade and economic ties between South Africa and Mozambique.

“Given Nampula’s strategic importance as northern Mozambique’s key commercial centre for mining, agriculture and tourism, Airlink is proud and excited to have the opportunity to support and serve businesses in this region,” he said.