Airlink to restart direct Johannesburg - Nampula flights
Airlink will resume direct flights between Johannesburg and Nampula from September 16, 2021.
The move is to revive business, travel and air cargo transport between Mozambique’s northern capital and South Africa’s main commercial hub.
The airline has opened bookings for the twice-weekly service on the route. The route was suspended in March last year due to the pandemic.
Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster, said that by providing crucial air connectivity, the airline will play a part in promoting the development of commercial, trade and economic ties between South Africa and Mozambique.
“Given Nampula’s strategic importance as northern Mozambique’s key commercial centre for mining, agriculture and tourism, Airlink is proud and excited to have the opportunity to support and serve businesses in this region,” he said.
So, what can one do in Nampula? Known as Mozambique’s third-largest city, the destination is located 194 kilometres west and inland from the port towns of Nacala and Mozambique.
Travellers can choose from a number of hotels and luxury lodges in the region, including the new Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira 5-star boutique and luxury beach villas on the private island, Ilha Caldeira, just off the coast accessible by helicopter and light aircraft.
Airlink’s Johannesburg-Nampula service will be operated by modern Embraer Regional Jet aircraft. Return flights will operate every Tuesday and Thursday.
Flight 4Z 230 departs Johannesburg at 10.30 am, arriving at Nampula at 13.00. Flight 4Z 231 departs Nampula at 13.35pm, arriving at Johannesburg at 16.15pm.