Airlink to resume flights between SA and Lesotho

Airlink will resume with daily flights between Johannesburg and Maseru from March 29, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement follows the reopening of Lesotho’s borders and the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions between SA and Lesotho.

Airlink suspended its daily service between Johannesburg and Maseru in January. This followed the Lesotho government’s banning of passenger flights to and from Moshoeshoe International Airport.

It prohibited all international, regional and domestic flights to and from the kingdom as one of its measures to contain Covid-19 infections.

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said the airline looked forward to welcoming customers onto its flights that provide vital connections supporting trade, business, tourism and family ties between South Africa and the mountain kingdom.