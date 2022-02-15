Airlink to resume flights to St Helena

The St Helena government has announced the resumption of Airlink flights between South Africa and St Helena as well as Ascension islands in the South Atlantic. The resumption is expected to commence towards the end of March. This will include a fortnightly service between Johannesburg and St Helena and the monthly inter-island service with Ascension Island.

The Airlink service has been discontinued since March 2020 due to the pandemic. In the next months, stakeholders will work with the airline to prepare for the return of flights between St Helena and South Africa. In a statement by the St Helena government, they shared their gratitude towards the airline: “Thanks are extended to Airlink for their ongoing support and commitment during these difficult times.” Titan Airways charter flights between the UK, St Helena, and Ascension resumed between November last year and will continue to March this year in order to retain access to the island.