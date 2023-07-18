Airlink unveils its new glamorous and stylish black E-jet

The airline is always striving to be among the best, whether it’s by adding more routes or providing the best service.

Airlink, Southern Africa’s independent and privately owned regional airline , has unveiled a distinctive special-liveried new addition to its fleet.

The newly acquired Embraer E195 jetliner, which now sports a classy jet-black paint scheme, debuted on a test flight at O.R. Tambo International Airport and is expected to operate on Airlink’s main domestic and regional trunk services.

"Some say flying has lost its allure, but as Southern Africa’s premier airline, Airlink is putting glamour and style back in the skies,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster.

“In addition to our top-class service provided by our friendly crew in their stylish new uniforms, we have dressed one of our svelte Embraer E-Jets in an elegant and chic little black number.”