Airlink unveils its new glamorous and stylish black E-jet

Airlink, Southern Africa’s independent and privately owned regional airline, has unveiled a distinctive special-liveried new addition to its fleet.
The airline is always striving to be among the best, whether it’s by adding more routes or providing the best service.
The newly acquired Embraer E195 jetliner, which now sports a classy jet-black paint scheme, debuted on a test flight at O.R. Tambo International Airport and is expected to operate on Airlink’s main domestic and regional trunk services.
"Some say flying has lost its allure, but as Southern Africa’s premier airline, Airlink is putting glamour and style back in the skies,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster.
“In addition to our top-class service provided by our friendly crew in their stylish new uniforms, we have dressed one of our svelte Embraer E-Jets in an elegant and chic little black number.”
Airlines paint select aircraft in special paint jobs, known as liveries, which are themed and often promote a partnership, honour a past, or express an airline's values.
The Springboks for instance had a specially branded FlySafair aircraft during their partnership with the airline.
The black E-jet promotes Airlink’s recently launched Skybucks customer loyalty programme.
“Skybucks is a key component in establishing and consolidating Airlink as an independent, efficient and dependable airline, travel partner and brand.
“Black is the pinnacle Skybucks tier and a cachet reserved exclusively for the select group of our most loyal high-flyers,” added Foster.
The black E-jet is already catching eyes, with some social media users, asking the airline to paint the rest of their aircraft the same colour.