Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 31, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Airlink working to restore operations and flight delays after disruptions at SA airports

Airlink said some of its flights were delayed and its operations were disrupted. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Airlink said some of its flights were delayed and its operations were disrupted. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Published 54m ago

Share

Southern Africa’s regional carrier, Airlink, has revealed that it is working to minimise disruptions and delays after reports of flight delays and disruptions at several of its South African airports.

According to the carrier, its facing difficulties due to the withdrawal of instrument-assisted landing procedures.

The airline, which has 60 aircraft and operates in 13 countries, said that some of its operations at Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bay have been disrupted by the suspension of certain instrument-assisted flight approaches which came into effect on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the airline’s CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster, issued an apology to travellers who had booked with them.

“We apologise to our affected customers for the inconvenience. However, Airlink will never compromise the safety and well-being of our passengers, crews and our aircraft,” said Foster.

More on this

He also said that they are doing their best to minimise any disruptions and delays.

“In the meantime, we urge the responsible aeronautical agencies to quickly restore full air navigation services at the affected airports,” Foster said.

The airline also revealed that prescribed flight approach procedures were also suspended at Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, East London, George, Polokwane and Upington airports.

For more information and updates on travel times, customers and travellers should visit the company’s website.

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

AirlinkAfricaSouth AfricaAfrican TravelAirports

Share