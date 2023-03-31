Southern Africa’s regional carrier, Airlink, has revealed that it is working to minimise disruptions and delays after reports of flight delays and disruptions at several of its South African airports. According to the carrier, its facing difficulties due to the withdrawal of instrument-assisted landing procedures.

The airline, which has 60 aircraft and operates in 13 countries, said that some of its operations at Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bay have been disrupted by the suspension of certain instrument-assisted flight approaches which came into effect on Tuesday. In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the airline’s CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster, issued an apology to travellers who had booked with them. “We apologise to our affected customers for the inconvenience. However, Airlink will never compromise the safety and well-being of our passengers, crews and our aircraft,” said Foster.

He also said that they are doing their best to minimise any disruptions and delays. “In the meantime, we urge the responsible aeronautical agencies to quickly restore full air navigation services at the affected airports,” Foster said. The airline also revealed that prescribed flight approach procedures were also suspended at Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, East London, George, Polokwane and Upington airports.