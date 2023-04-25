Airlink's flight receives warm welcome at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

It’s a celebration! Airlink’s entry into the SA-Kenya market now provides greater choices for business and leisure travellers flying between the two major regional markets. Additionally, Airlink has designed its new service schedule to ensure the best connectivity via its Johannesburg hub. This includes flights to and from various destinations within South Africa, as well as across Southern Africa and around the world via Airlink's network of partner carriers, which includes several leading long-haul global airlines.

Airlink operates comfortable and efficient 98-seat Embraer E190 jetliners on the new service. Picture: Supplied Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster said: “We are excited to add Kenya to Airlink’s comprehensive sub-Saharan route network. It is an important, but under-served, route between two major economic hubs and which, since 2019 until today, offered no competition. ‘’Airlink’s entry on the route should be seen in the context of efforts by South Africa and Kenya to bolster bilateral tourism, trade and economic ties.’’ Furthermore, Foster explains the aim is to encourage providing encourage tourism in both the South African and Kenyan markets through competitive and convenient flights. This is facilitated by the visa-free requirements for Kenyans visiting South Africa and South Africans visiting Kenya, which allows travellers to take advantage of these opportunities.

Nairobi is Airlink’s latest East African destination, alongside Dar es Salaam and Entebbe. Flights on the route will operate daily at these times: 4Z 070 departs Johannesburg 9.40am, arrives Nairobi 2.45pm.