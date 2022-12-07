Airport blues will soon be a thing of the past, thanks to new industry standards

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) newly developed industry standards which aim to bring seamless travel to travellers with it’s “ready-to-fly” concept is one step closer to reality. The newly released recommended practice on “Digitalisation of Admissibility” will enable travellers to digitally prove admissibility to an international destination, avoiding a stop at the check-in desk or boarding gate for document checks.

Using the “One ID” initiative airlines are in the process of working with IATA to form a contactless biometric-enabled process, the system is already being used in some airports, but there are cases where travellers need to prove identity. When successfully launched, the system will advance the realisation of “One ID” with a mechanism for passengers to digitally obtain all necessary pre-travel authorisations directly from governments before their trip. By sharing the “OK to Fly” status with their airline, travellers can avoid all on-airport document checks. Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice-president for operations, safety and security said that travellers want technology to make travel simpler.

“By enabling passengers to prove their admissibility to their airline before they get to the airport, we are taking a major step forward. The recent IATA Global Passenger survey found that 83% of travellers are willing to share immigration information for expedited processing. “That is why we are confident this will be a popular option for travellers when it is implemented. And there is good incentive for airlines and governments as well with improved data quality, streamlined resourcing requirements and identification of admissibility issues before passengers get to the airport,” said Careen. If the new system gets the green light travellers will be able to create a verified digital identity using their airline app on their smart phone; send proof of all required documentation to destination authorities in advance of travel; receive a digital “approval of admissibility” in their digital identity/passport app; share the verified credential (not all their data) with their airline and receive confirmation from their airline that all is in order and go to the airport.

However, manual processing options will be retained so that travellers will have the ability to opt out of the digital admissibility process. The system will also protect travellers’ data. They will be in control of their data and only credentials (verified approvals, not the data behind them) will be shared peer-to-peer (with no intermediating party). Louise Cole, IATA’s head of customer experience and facilitation said that traveller can be confident that this process will be both convenient and secure.

