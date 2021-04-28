Airports Company South Africa lifts suspension on Mango Airlines with immediate effect

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has since lifted the suspension on Mango Airlines with immediate effect. This follows negotiations between the two entities on Wednesday.

ACSA confirmed that it suspended Mango Airlines from using its airports due to outstanding debt.

"The airline has made part payment today (Wednesday) towards the amount owed to Airports Company South Africa for landing fees, parking fees and passenger service charges.

"The airline has made further undertakings to settle the remaining debt. It is under these circumstances that Airports Company South Africa has agreed to lift the suspension on Mango Airline.

"The approach of Airports Company South Africa to our business relationship with Mango Airline is consistent with our approach to other airlines based on the terms and conditions entered into contractually, details of which remain confidential," the organisation said in a statement.

On Wednesday morning, the airline announced that it experienced delays, causing many travellers who were at the airport to find other arrangements. One person said they were at the airport since 5.30 am.

Local airline LIFT added extra flights to assist affected Mango passengers.

CEO of LIFT Jonathan Ayache said Mango will rebook some of their affected passengers to travel on LIFT.

"LIFT currently operates only on the Johannesburg-Cape Town route but is also looking to assist with additional flights on other domestic routes.

“It’s a tough situation and we are happy to help in any way we can, especially given the number of people are travelling for the school holidays," he said.

Mango will decide this week whether they will continue to operate the airline. An announcement is expected to be made by the end of this week.