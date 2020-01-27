Air France will extend its Business Class service to customers on its French domestic network from February 4. Picture: Air France.

Air France will extend its business class service to customers on its French domestic network from February 4. These include departures from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and the French regions, which will also be available on short-haul flights connecting the French regions to international destinations. With this move upmarket, business class customers with a connection on a long, medium or short-haul flight to or from the French regions will now enjoy seamless business class service at no extra cost throughout their trip.

This new service can be booked at airfrance.com or on the Air France App. Air France is the only airline to offer a business class service in France.

For travel within France, there are three types of fare, including business leisure, business flex and business abonné.

Each booking class has just one fare and the same conditions. The purchase of an upgrade from the economy cabin to the business cabin will be available at the opening of flight check-in, 30 hours before departure. Air France Business customers will benefit from special services including dedicated check-in and baggage drop-off, priority lines at the security checkpoint and passport control, priority boarding, priority at transfer desks during connections and priority baggage delivery.

Customers also benefit from access to the Air France lounges where they can enjoy something to eat, work or rest before their flight. The lounges for short-haul flights are available at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (terminals F and G), Paris-Orly 1, Bordeaux and Lyon airports. The airline's partner lounges are available at Paris-Orly (terminal 1A), Marseille, Nice, Toulouse, Montpellier and Mulhouse airports.Business customers also enjoy two pieces of baggage weighing 32kg each in the hold, as well as two carry-on bags and a cabin accessory for a total of 18kg.