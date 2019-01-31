Ethiopian Airlines inaugurated a state-of-the-art passenger terminal and its Skylight Hotel earlier this week. Picture: Supplied.

Ethiopian Airlines inaugurated a state-of-the-art passenger terminal and its Skylight Hotel earlier this week. In attendance were FDRE Prime Minister H.E. Dr Abiy Ahmed, African Union Chairperson H.E. Mr Moussa Faki, and Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam. The new Skylight Hotel, the largest in Ethiopia, will be known for their spacious executive suites. It has 373 guest rooms and spacious executive suites, the largest Chinese restaurant in Africa and a conference hall that can accommodate 2500 people.

The new passenger terminal features the latest technology security systems, self-check-in machines, self-boarding system, comfortable lounges, duty freeshops and other amenities.

Abiy said, “Ethiopian Airlines is our national pride and a special icon among our companies as it carries our common name Ethiopia and our national flag.

"We would like all employees of the airline here and elsewhere to know that we speak of you with pride. The new hotel will enable us to attract tourists, and the airline’s offer for employees to own shares of the hotel is important as it boosts the sense of ownership among staff which will serve as a model for other companies to emulate," said Abiy.

GebreMariam said the terminal building is further evidence of the development of Bole Airport as one of the largest and most convenient global aviation hubs. "Ethiopian Skylight Hotel will enable the airline to offer packaged tour and travel programs, as well as attract around a third of tourists out of the 6 million passengers transiting through Bole Airport to visit Ethiopia," said GebreMariam.