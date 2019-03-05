The ongoing improvements have ensured that the resort remains relevant, fresh and enjoyable for all its stakeholders

With its spacious surrounds, scenic walking paths, water features and one of the only 18-hole golf course in the area, it isn't difficult figuring out why Sabi River in Hazyview, Mpumalanga is one of the most popular tourist destinations and resorts in the Lowveld area. Suitable for singles, couples, large groups and families, this resort is characterised by comfortable and homely accommodation.

Amoung its draw cards are its idyllic setting and close proximity to both the Kruger National Park and several other popular tourist and adventure attractions. The resort has undergone considerable improvements over the past two years, particularly on the golf course, where guests can now enjoy the newly renovated rondavel, Pro Shop, extended fire pit and pub.

“It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a sundowner,” says Wayne Wilson, General Manager, who regards the golf course as the “entertainment hub”. Other practical and efficient upgrades include the repositioning of the main gate to avoid traffic congestion and to upgrade security levels throughout the resort.

As part of its responsibility to the environment, Sabi River Sun has made a point of continuing its sustainability practices wherever possible. Not only does the Clubhouse use solar taps and gas geysers, there is also a rain capture system that feeds the beautiful and one hundred percent indigenous gardens.

The Hazyview resort also allows guests to enjoy relaxing and rejuvenating treatments at Heather’s Spa. Kids are also entertained by a host of activities to help ensure the whole family has a great time.

“The ongoing improvements have ensured that the resort remains relevant, fresh and enjoyable for all its stakeholders,” says Adam Fuller, Director of Operations, Southern Sun Resorts. "This drive for excellence has led to the latest round of refurbishments, resulting in newly renovated hotel rooms. With roots going as far back as the 1930s, the resort is constantly reinventing itself and enhancing the product on offer to deliver great experiences and provide efficient customer service – every time – whilst keeping the surrounding community green and prosperous."