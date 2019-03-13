Turkish Airlines has revealed in a statement that they are ready for the biggest move in aviation history. Turkish Airlines will complete the move to Istanbul New Airport on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in an unprecedented logistical operation. The new airport was opened in October 2018. Since that date, Turkish Airlines has been running a dual operation out of the new venue and its historic home base of Atatürk Airport.

Starting at 3 am on Friday, April 5, the airline will make its final transfer. Turkish Airlines Chairman M. İlker Aycı said the moving operation will take 45 hours and involves: