British Airways are marking their Centenary year with a range of technological firsts. Picture: British Airways.

British Airways are marking their centenary year with a range of technological firsts in a bid to heighten the customer experience. Their recent endeavour may see you enjoying a 3D cinema while you fly. British Airways is the first UK airline to trial the technology.

From August until the end of 2019, customers travelling on select flights in First Class from London Heathrow to New York JFK airports will be able to enjoy a selection of films, documentaries and travel programmes in 2D, 3D or 360° formats.The AlloSky virtual reality headsets are designed by SkyLights, who are known for being VR eyewear specialists.

Customers can immerse themselves in the 3D viewing experience in any position, even lying down. British Airways trialed the technology at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier this year when they showed customers the Club World cabin through virtual reality.

Sajida Ismail, Head of Inflight Product at British Airways, said virtual reality has the power to revolutionise in-flight entertainment.

“We are constantly looking at the latest technology to enhance our customers’ experience on the ground and in the air. We are excited to trial these new glasses as they should create a unique and memorable journey for our customers,” said Ismail.

The virtual reality headset is among the £6.5-billion investment the airline made for its customers over the next five years. Some of the exciting investments include the installation of wifi and power in every aircraft seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.

The airline has introduced its Club Suite, a new business class seat with direct aisle access. The airline will also host a range of activities and events to explore the future of sustainable aviation fuels and the aviation careers of the future.

WATCH: Inside British Airways' First Airbus A350, featuring its new Club Suite business class product

And for travellers with a fear of flying, the airline has worked with experts to create therapeutic programmes consisting of guided meditation and sound therapy.