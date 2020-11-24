Are no health screenings and questionnaires for domestic travellers a good idea?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Health screenings and questionnaires for domestic travellers may be a thing of the past, but not many South Africans think it’s a good idea. The screenings and questionnaires were one of the methods used to curb the spread of Covid-19. Mango airline revealed that the domestic Port Health screening countrywide will be stopped from midnight on November 24, 2020. The airline announced that domestic travellers won't require health questionnaires from November 25. Please be advised that Health Screening will be stopped as of midnight, 24 November 2020.



Additionally, Health Questionnaires will therefore not be required from 25th November 2020 onwards for domestic travellers only.



For more info, visit: https://t.co/OsAs2MTipK pic.twitter.com/N7XpST2iVI — FlyMangoSA (@FlyMangoSA) November 23, 2020 However, Airports Company South Africa will continue with temperature screening checks for airport entry and will only allow entry to those with the applicable paperwork for flight.

Mango announced more details in a statement on its website: "Travel permits will no longer be required for all travel. Wearing of a mask in the airport and for travel is mandatory and social distancing will still be required within airport terminals. Guests are encouraged to maintain general hand hygiene and sanitise frequently."

Mango also urged travellers to arrive at the airport two-and-half hours before their flight.

While the announcement is good news for some domestic travellers, others believe its a bad idea, some saying it is too soon as the pandemic is not yet over.

User @Ayanda007 posted: "The pandemic is not over mostan?!??" (sic)

Another user @_afro_politan posted: "Hayibo, how does this make sense?" (sic).

User @missmnke posted that "This is not a wise decision."(sic) while another @BryanTurnerZA posted "This... is not a good thing to do." (sic).

Wear your mask

While the government, the airports and airlines have done their best to ensure that Covid-19 regulations measure global health and safety standards, it is up to a passenger to ensure that they wear a mask.

Wearing a mask may not be comfortable, but you need to wear it to protect yourself and others. Do not add to someone's stress by choosing to not wear your mask. If you have the privilege to fly, then you should wear your mask.