As demand grows, kulula.com launches double-daily service between Cape Town and Durban

Kulula.com has launched its double daily service between Cape Town and Durban due to the high demand for travel on the route. The Cape Town to Durban service operates at 7am and 11.45am, while the Durban to Cape Town service operates at 1.20pm and 6.25pm.

According to kulula.com chief commercial officer Desmond O'Connor, the demand has increased for the Cape Town and Durban route. He said the airline operated one daily flight on the route before the pandemic. “The timings of our new services between Cape Town and Durban are perfect for the Cape Town corporate market, as well as provide flexibility for SME and leisure passengers who choose to fly at peak or off-peak times. "In addition to completing the Golden Triangle between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, the additional capacity meets the expected high demand over the December festive season break.

“This is a highly popular route, particularly over weekends and school holidays,” he said. O’Connor said the airline has over 10 000 passengers booked in November and over 3 000 for December. “With the restoration of our route network to full capacity, the kulula.com team is fired up and ready to play their part in connecting people with people and delivering affordable, simple, easy and fun travel so our passengers get to go places,” he added.