Ashton Kutcher reveals why he sold his Virgin Galactic flight ticket

Ashton Kutcher sold his Virgin Galactic flight ticket. The 43-year-old actor revealed he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight to space but his wife Mila Kunis, 37, convinced him that being a space tourist was not a good idea for a father of two.

He told Cheddar News: "When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.” The first ever Virgin Galactic flight - which took 90 minutes - recently took place with Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson on board. Meanwhile, Mila recently revealed she and Ashton took their kids daughter Wyatt, six, and son Dimitri, four, to a baby rave during lockdown.

She said: "I was like, guys, we're going to a rave. My husband is, ’What? I'm like, don't worry about it, I got this.

"We showed up. I'm not kidding you. I took my four-year-old and six-year-old and my grown-a** husband to a baby rave. "It was lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid ... The kids are like, ’This is the best experience ever!' I was like, 'Oh no!'" Mila and her husband were also inspired to plant some corn, which they have been giving away.