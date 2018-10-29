As of 27 October 2018, Austrian Airlines offers two weekly flights from Cape Town to Vienna.



In addition to Economy and Business Class, passengers will also be able to fly in Premium Economy.

Passengers flying in “Premium Eco” have their own seats featuring a larger reclining angle, more seat spacing and a broader seating surface. The screen for online entertainment is bigger than in the Economy Class, and catering is upgraded.





Cape Town in the 2018/19 flight schedule: Flight service from Cape Town to Vienna will only be offered during the European winter flight schedule (End of October to March), on Wednesdays and Sundays. The flight time from Cape Town to Vienna at a distance of more than 9,100 kilometers is about 11 hours.



