Autograph Collection Hotels has welcomed 5 South African hotels to its portfolio.

Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, has welcomed five African Pride Hotels to its growing global portfolio. This is the debut of the brand in South Africa. The hotels include African Pride Melrose Arch Hotel, African Pride 15 on Orange Hotel, African Pride Mount Grace Country House & Spa, African Pride Irene Country Lodge, Arabella Hotel & Spa and Arabella Country Estate.

Kyriakidis President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, said it was an exciting time for them.

"We are thrilled to have the African Pride Hotels join Autograph Collection Hotels’ dynamic hotels in some of the most desirable countries of the world. “South Africa is a strategic growth market for us and key to our success in the region. A land of astounding diversity, it never fails to create an imprint on the minds and hearts of travellers from across the globe. This rebranding is in lockstep with the growing demand from consumers and their desire for unique and differentiated experiences wherever they travel," he said.

From contemporary urban to boutique country houses, each of these hotels offers travellers an enviable range of artistic, culinary and cultural adventures with a unique character and a defining sense of place.



