Layovers allow the cabin crew time to rest, relax and explore the destination.
Some end up indulging in a drink or three.
For British Airways flight attendant Natalie Flindall it was the layover from hell.
The flight attendant, who is believed to have worked at the airline for the past three years, thought it would be a great idea to bring her boyfriend on the trip, but she could have not imagined that this simple act would get her suspended.
According to the Mirror, Flindall is under investigation for allegedly bringing her partner onto the flight. It is uncertain what consequences the pilot would face.