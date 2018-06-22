Arthur and his caregiver Picture: Supplied

The South African National Parks’ 2018 Kudu Awards in partnership with First National Bank (FNB) and Total SA has opened entries for the 14th annual awards. SANParks’ Head of Communications, Janine Raftopoulos said, “Conservation, cultural heritage and giving back is now more important than ever before, and the Kudu Awards is an event whereby SANParks honours and celebrates people whose conservation efforts and national pride are exemplary.”

According to Raftopoulos, entering the awards programme holds tangible benefits and financial rewards for entrants. “Finalists and winners receive exposure and peer recognition by being associated with these prestigious awards.”

The awards consist of the following categories:

· Corporate,

· Non-Governmental Organisations

· Media Contribution to Conservation and Eco-Tourism

· Community Contribution to Conservation,

· Environmental Education,

· Individual Contribution to Conservation,

· Professional Stakeholders

· Associated Partners,

· Women in Conservation,

· Youth in Conservation,

· Innovation.

The final date for entries is 15 July 2018. The award winners will be announced at a function to be held in Gauteng in October.