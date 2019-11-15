A 19-hour flight that travelled 17 800 kilometres from London to Sydney has become the longest commercial airline passenger flight both in terms of distance and duration.
According to CNN Travel, Australian airline Qantas completed a one-off research flight that carried about 50 people from London to Sydney nonstop.
The distance overtook Qantas's own record set just weeks earlier with another test flight from New York's JFK Airport to Sydney.
Both the London and New York flights are part of Qantas's "Project Sunrise" with the gal of introducing direct Sydney-London and Sydney-New York return services by 2022.
The plane carried 50 passengers on board flight QF7879 including Richard Quest. Four pilots were on the flight.