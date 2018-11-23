SANParks is offering a 40% discount for new reservations made online on Black Friday. Pictured is Agulhas National Park. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

South African National Parks (SANParks) is offering a 40% discount for new reservations made via the online booking platform on Black Friday(November 23) Black Friday is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Most major retailers and organisations that sell products or services offer promotional sales on Black Friday, at vastly discounted prices.

Reynold T Thakhuli, SANParks GM said SANParks was excited to offer a discount on specific accommodation, camping, backpack- and wilderness trails within our stable.

"The discount will apply to all online bookings made for accommodation and camping, for stays from 15 January 2019 to 14 March 2019. The Kruger National Parks’ Wilderness and Backpack Trails will be discounted between 15/01/2019 and 28/02/2019.”

Parks and Camps included in the Black Friday Deal:

Agulhas National Park: Accommodation (all camps) Augrabies Falls National Park: Accommodation and Camping Bontebok National Park: Accommodation and Camping Camdeboo National Park: Accommodation and Camping Garden Route National Park Ebb-and-Flow (Wilderness): Accommodation and Camping Knysna (Diepwalle): Deck Tents and Camping Nature’s Valley: Accommodation and Camping Golden Gate Highlands National Park: Basotho Cultural Village: Accommodation Glen Reenen: Accommodation and Camping Golden Gate Hotel & Chalets: Chalets & Hotel Rooms Kruger National Park Bateleur: Accommodation Letaba: Accommodation and Camping Malelane: Accommodation and Camping Maroela: Camping Mopani: Accommodation Pretoriuskop: Accommodation and Camping Shingwedzi: Accommodation and Camping Sirheni: Accommodation Tamboti: Accommodation Tsendze: Camping Kruger National Parks’ Wilderness and Backpack Trails between 15/01/2019 and 28/02/2019. Mapungubwe National Park: Leokwe: Accommodation Limpopo Forest Tented Camp: Accommodation Mazhou: Camping Marakele National Park: Bontle: Accommodation and Camping Mokala National Park: Lilydale: Accommodation Mosu: Accommodation Richtersveld National Park: Accommodation and Camping (all camps) Table Mountain National Park: Accommodation (all camps)