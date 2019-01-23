South Africa has been voted the world's 5th most Instagrammable country in the world by Big 7 Travel.
Combining hashtag popularity, survey results of Big 7 readers and votes cast by a panel of travel experts, the world’s most photogenic countries were revealed.
South Africa came in 5th place, thanks to its dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.
The 50 Most Instagrammable Spots in South Africa:
50. Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve
49. Umhlanga Lighthouse
48. Nelson Mandela Bridge
47. Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff
46. Knysna Elephant Park
45. Boulders Beach, Cape Town
44. Babylonstoren
43. Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
42. Moses Mabhida Stadium Durban
41. Hermanus Whale Watching
40. Muizenberg, Cape Town
39. Namaqualand at spring-time
38. The Richtersveld
37. The Silo Hotel
36. Elands River Falls
35. Inanda Mountain
34. Otter Trail
33. Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
32. Cape of Good Hope
31. Hole in the Wall, Eastern Cape
30. Father Coffee
29. Drakensberg Mountains
28. Buffels Bay
27. Robben Island
26. Union Buildings
25. Durban Natural Science Museum
24. Nourish’d Cafe
23. Bloukrans Bridge
22. Hoyo Hoyo Safari Lodge
21. Augrabies Falls National Park
20. Diving Board, Table Mountain
19. Cape Vidal beach
18. Chapman's Peak Drive
17. Sodwana Bay
16. Tsitsikamma National Park
15. Bo-Kaap, Cape Town
14. De Hoop Nature Reserve
13. God's Window
12. Valley of Desolation, Camdeboo National Park
11. Mapungubwe
10. Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal
9. Lions Head, Cape Town
8. Stellenboch
7. Lion Sands Ivory Lodge
6. Blyde River Canyon
5. Orlando Towers
4. Mandela Capture Site, KwaZulu-Natal
3. Jacaranda Trees, Pretoria
2. Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve
1. Bloubergstrand