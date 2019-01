Bloubergstrand has been voted as South Africa's most Instagrammable spot. Pic: Supplied

South Africa has been voted the world's 5th most Instagrammable country in the world by Big 7 Travel.

Combining hashtag popularity, survey results of Big 7 readers and votes cast by a panel of travel experts, the world’s most photogenic countries were revealed.

South Africa came in 5th place, thanks to its dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.