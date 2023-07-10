Blue star Lee Ryan allegedly assaulted on Turkish Airlines flight for being ‘culturally insensitive’

The 40-year-old pop star was travelling with his Blue bandmates Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa on a flight to Istanbul when a fellow male passenger is said to have launched an attack and proceeded to push him down the stairs after the plane had landed, causing him to sustain a leg injury.

Lee Ryan has allegedly been assaulted on an aeroplane.

In a joint statement, the Blue members wrote on Instagram: While on a flight from Georgia to Istanbul, Turkey with Turkish Airlines today, Lee Ryan was physically assaulted by a male passenger.

“Lee and the rest of the band defended him from the attack, which continued after the plane had landed when the passenger pushed Lee down a flight of stairs, causing an injury to his leg.

"Both parties were spoken to by the police in Turkey and to which Lee voluntarily gave a victim statement supported by the band."