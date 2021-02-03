Blue Train back on track to full operation

The Blue Train will be resuming its full operations after a temporary shutdown due to the Covid-19 second wave alert in December, and a partial offering in January in light of the country’s Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy.

The company said journeys planned for this year, are set to continue, with a few adjustments to the scheduling to meet increased demand.

Lekhetho Mokoena, Operations Manager at The Blue Train said running a tourism establishment while the world is dealing with a pandemic requires ongoing adaptation to ensure the safety of our guests and our crew.

"We are happy that as the year begins, we are back on track, offering the best of African luxury rail experience. Our teams have continued to work on our operations, prioritising the health and safety of guests and crew, and where possible doing refurbishments to the train sets.

"Guests can expect the award-winning luxury rail experience that continues to position our beloved country as a global tourism destination to resume full operations in February 2021,” Mokoena said.