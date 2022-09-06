BON Hotels acquires Cape Town’s Grand Daddy Hotel

South African-based hospitality management group, BON Hotels, has announced that it has acquired the iconic Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel in Long Street. The hotel will now be known as the Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel by BON Hotels.

This iconic city-centre establishment has been operating as a hotel since 1895 and was previously known as the Metropole. The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel by BON Hotels is famous for its landmark Victorian architectural grandeur, its antique furnishings and elevator, its unique Rooftop Airstream Trailer Park and cinema, and its unconventional décor and vibe that is quintessentially Capetonian. Guy Stehlik, CEO of BON Hotels, said that it’s an honour to partner with this landmark hotel.

“This is our second hotel in Cape Town, and we are looking forward to building the Grand Daddy legend. We know that international tourism is returning to South Africa, and we are excited to be playing a role in putting the Grand Daddy back on the map,” said Stehlik. According to the group, its newly acquired baby is known for its unique accommodation experience, exceptional service and world-class hospitality. It said that the new partnership is a step forward for both the hotel and the management company.

“BON Hotels prides itself on developing its people and delivering the best service. We can leverage things like our loyalty programmes, staff development, community outreach and in-depth industry knowledge to improve the customer experience,” said Stehlik. He said the best thing about BON Hotels is that each of their properties is different and caters for different aspects of tourist or business travel. “Grand Daddy is perfect for the visitor looking for something completely different and completely memorable,” said Stehlik.