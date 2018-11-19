Travelstart has launched Pay-in-Store At Pick n Pay stores nationwide. Picture: Pexels.

Travelstart announced a pay-in-store partnership with Pick n Pay. South Africans can now book their flights on Travelstart.co.za and pay for them at their nearest participating Pick n Pay store nationwide. Travelstart’s Head of Global Partnerships Odette Faling said the pay-in-store feature brings a new level of convenience for customers who enjoy the ease of booking online but prefer to pay in person.

Travelstart’s wide variety of payment options includes pay-in-store, credit card and EFT.

“Pick n Pay’s footprint spans 1076 stores nationwide and offers our customers a comprehensive and convenient pay point network.

“Our intention is to continue building a comprehensive and convenient pay point network by partnering with retail giants and other suitable partners with an extensive presence in communities across South Africa,” said Faling.

To use the pay-in-store service, customers should follow the normal steps when booking flights on Travelstart.co.za and select ‘[email protected]’ in the payment step. Following that, customers will receive a reference number which they can take to their nearest Pick n Pay to pay for flights up to the value of R20 000. The payment should be completed on the same day as the booking to lock in the price quoted during booking.

Pay-in-store at Pick n Pay follows [email protected] which launched in July 2018. Travelstart now has a retail presence at over 1500 outlets across South Africa, the first online travel agency to do so.

For more information visit https://www.travelstart.co.za/lp/pay-at-store.