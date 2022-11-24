Book your flights now for 2023 with these Black Friday travel specials

Sue Garrett, general manager: supply, pricing and marketing at the Flight Centre Travel Group, said: “This is the first Black Friday we’ve had to look forward to in a couple of years.’ “Last year, we pulled all of our Black Friday deals after it was announced that South Africa had been put back on the dreaded red list, leaving many travellers stranded and devastated as their long-awaited holiday was cancelled or postponed. Now, it’s all systems go! We can travel freely, unmasked, and most of the restrictions from Covid-19 have been lifted.”

She said there are still challenges being faced in the tourism sector, such as limited air capacity, so it is important for travellers to book in advance. “Due to reduced flight frequencies, there is still a limited supply of seats and an immense pent-up demand, so if you book too late, you may be disappointed or pay significantly more. “For example, bookings for the December peak season are almost at capacity, so if you want a last-minute holiday to popular destinations, such as Mauritius, the UK and Europe, you’d better book quickly.”

South Africans can look forward to the following specials – tomorrow is the last day to get these discounts: •Save up to 50% on touring. •Save up to 50% on cruising.

•Save up to R19 500 on island holidays. •Save up to R4 660 on Middle East and Asia holidays. •Save up to R1 320 on local holidays.

•Save up to R17 450 on 2023 school holidays. “We encourage all customers to shop safely and responsibly this Black Friday. Our customers can choose how they wish to shop this year – virtually on our website or face-to-face with a Travel Expert in-store,’’ Garrett said. AirFrance-KLM also has a 15% discount off selected flights, valid for sales until December 9, 2022.