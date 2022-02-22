Boy, 2, finds pellet gun in cupboard of Airbnb rental

“We asked for the gun to be removed, but they never came to take it. We sent in a picture to Airbnb to alert them, but so far, they're ‘still investigating.”

In the tweet shared on Monday, February 21, Matt Rivera said: “Last week, my 2-year-old son found this in the bedroom closet of our @Airbnb rental.

Rivera also attached pictures of the gun, which looks to be an air rifle that was stored in the closet beside two yoga mats. From a second image, it appears he removed the weapon from the living area into the garage.

According to the Airbnb rules concerning weapons, their ‘Standards & Expectations’ require that all weapons that are present at a listing be properly stored and secured. “If a weapon is in plain sight or discoverable by guests, hosts are required to indicate its presence in their house rules. Guests are also required to provide notice of and obtain consent for any secured weapons prior to booking and should use the messaging feature to do so.”

In his message, he addressed the official Airbnb Twitter account, and the company's customer service account responded. “Hi Matt, thank you for bringing this to our attention,” said @AirbnbHelp. “We understand the gravity of the situation and would like to look into this for you. Could you DM us the email address associated with the Airbnb account? Thank you.”