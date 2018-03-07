Carolina Martinoli: “For many of our long-haul customers, being able to watch some of the latest film releases is one of the parts of the flight they most look forward to."

To celebrate Sunday's 90th Academy Awards ceremony (the Oscars), and the British Academy Film Awards (the BAFTAs), which were held last month, British Airways has added a collection of award-winning films to a newly-created category in its in-flight entertainment. The category, called Award Worthy, features films which won 12 Oscars and 12 BAFTAs in this year’s awards season, as well as receiving 87 nominations across the two ceremonies.

Films in the category include The Shape of Water, which led the Oscar nominations with 13 and scooped up four awards including ‘Best Picture’ at the ceremony last night. This builds on the 12 nominations received at the BAFTAs, and the subsequent three awards it won.

The star performer at the BAFTAs, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is also in the category, having received nine nominations with five awards last month.

British war drama Darkest Hour, featuring a stunning performance from Gary Oldman, has also been added. Oldman picked up the ‘Leading Actor’ BAFTA, while the film won the award for ‘Makeup and Hair’. On Sunday, Oldman was again recognised, winning ‘Best Actor’, referencing a great British tradition in his speech, telling his mother “put the kettle on - I'm bringing Oscar home”.

Beyond this, the category hosts Call Me by Your Name, which won the ‘Adapted Screenplay’ BAFTA, and was nominated for four Academy Awards, and Roman J Israel, Esq. – which received one nomination.



Carolina Martinoli, British Airways' director of brand and customer experience, said: “For many of our long-haul customers, being able to watch some of the latest film releases is one of the parts of the flight they most look forward to. That’s why we do everything we can to make sure our in-flight entertainment systems are loaded with up-to-date, award-winning content, guaranteed to keep customers entertained.”

A number of film classics which performed successfully in previous award seasons will also be added to the channel. These films span a broad range of genres, from Silver Linings Playbook to the sinister Silence of the Lambs.

Customers who fly with British Airways on long-haul flights have free access to over 1,000 hours of films, top TV shows and audio programmes via their personal seatback screen. The content is updated regularly, with categories often added for major holidays or key calendar events.

The Award Worthy category is available on the majority of the airline’s inflight entertainment systems (approximately two-thirds of the long-haul fleet inflight entertainment systems). Other systems will have a subset of the content.

The full list of films on the category is below:

· Roman J. Israel, Esq.

· The Shape of Water

· Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

· Dunkirk

· Call Me by Your Name

· Darkest Hour

· Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

· Victoria & Abdul

· Battle of the Sexes

· Stronger

· Gravity

· Silver Linings Playbook

· Alien

· The Artist

· Raging Bull

· Rain Man

· Silence of the Lambs

· Thelma & Louise

· Goodfellas

· Some Like It Hot