British Airways reopens Johannesburg-Harare route

British Airways (operated by Comair) has reopened bookings for daily regional flights between Johannesburg and Harare. The airline has introduced one-way fares from R995, including taxes and surcharges. The route will start operating on March 28, 2021. Desmond O’Connor, executive head of revenue management at British Airways (operated by Comair), said they were delighted to reopen bookings for its services to Harare as part of the gradual ramp-up of the airline’s schedule. He said these flights would offer more choice for those customers who would like to fly to the regional destination from South Africa. “We anticipate that the reopening of this route and others in future will be well-received by corporate and leisure travellers. We will soon reintroduce holiday packages through our tour operating divisions, which will mutually improve regional tourism between the SADC (Southern African Development Community) countries," he said.

British Airways travellers to regional destinations have a choice of Club (business class) and Traveller (economy class). Both Traveller and Club offer passengers British Airways’ full-service hospitality, which includes a selection of complimentary meals and beverages.

Customers have a more spacious cabin and can take two 23kg bags on board as a free baggage allowance.

Club passengers get access to the SLOW lounge, priority boarding, pre-flight welcome drinks and additional legroom. All customers can join British Airways’ frequent flyer programme, the Executive Club, to earn benefits and rewards.

Last week, the airline announced two new routes to East London.

The airline said fares for the East London routes were 35% lower than those currently offered.

The new services resumed operation on March 17 and will offer 13 weekly flights between Johannesburg and East London and seven between Cape Town and East London.