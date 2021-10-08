British Airways to ramp up services to South Africa and other former red list destinations
Share this article:
British Airways is to add former red list destinations to its network after the UK removed 47 destinations from the list on Thursday.
The airline will ramp up services to South Africa, with daily services to Johannesburg expected by mid-December. In addition, the airline will also restart services to Cape Town, offering three flights a week in November, before moving to a double daily service in December.
The airline’s services to Mexico City will also be increasing to five services a week from November 6. Daily Cancun flights will resume from October 22.
Popular South American destinations Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires are set to return in time for Christmas.
Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said Britain will benefit from this significant reduction in red list countries.
“It finally feels like we are seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel. Britain will benefit from this significant reduction in red list countries. It’s time to turn our attention to eradicating testing for fully vaccinated travellers to ensure we don’t lose our place on the global stage.
“Once we have a firm date for the reopening of US borders in November, we look forward to reconnecting our two countries, reigniting transatlantic businesses and reuniting families who have been separated for the best part of two years. We are ready, and we look forward to operating our first flights and welcoming back our customers," said Doyle.
Despite no firm date from the government on US borders reopening, the airline is planning to increase flights to the US from early November and will bring back its much loved A380 to operate some of these services.