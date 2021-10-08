British Airways to ramp up services to South Africa and other former red list destinations

British Airways is to add former red list destinations to its network after the UK removed 47 destinations from the list on Thursday. The airline will ramp up services to South Africa, with daily services to Johannesburg expected by mid-December. In addition, the airline will also restart services to Cape Town, offering three flights a week in November, before moving to a double daily service in December.

The airline’s services to Mexico City will also be increasing to five services a week from November 6. Daily Cancun flights will resume from October 22. Popular South American destinations Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires are set to return in time for Christmas. Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said Britain will benefit from this significant reduction in red list countries.