British Airways to start direct Durban-London flights in October

British Airways said on Tuesday it would begin flying three times a week directly from London to Durban from October 29. "The service will be the only non-stop link between Europe and Durban and will be operated by the airline’s newest aircraft, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner," it said. "The aircraft will arrive at King Shaka International in the morning and land back at Heathrow in the evening."

British Airways commercial manager in southern Africa Sue Petrie said the direct flights would help grow international tourism to KwaZulu-Natal and provide a more convenient alternative for the province’s business travellers and holidaymakers wanting to get to the UK and Europe.

KwaZulu Natal member of the executive council for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Sihle Zikalala said the direct flight would allow the province to showcase its capital Durban and unlock "enormous" business potential.

British Airways also flies twice-daily from Heathrow to Johannesburg and daily to Cape Town. It doubles the Cape Town schedule during the South African summer season and also adds three weekly flights from Gatwick.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa