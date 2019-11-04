London - British historian Mary Beard was left humiliated at Heathrow airport after being forced to strip down to her underwear in front of other passengers.
She was called aside by officials as she passed through security and told to remove her "jacket", which she describes as a tunic dress.
The 64-year-old Cambridge scholar and broadcaster said that even after she told airport officials she would be left standing in her underwear, they insisted she remove the tunic dress.
Britain’s biggest airport has apologised to her and is looking into the incident.
Relating the embarrassing incident to her Twitter followers, Beard said: "I know rules are rules (and we all depend on airport security) but was a bit surprised to be told to take off what I think is a “tunic” (they thought was a “jacket”) at Heathrow security this morning, down to my scrappy undies.