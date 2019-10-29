Bunny chow, baobab trees and graffiti walls: How SA will dominate WTM 2019









World Travel Market Africa in Cape Town, South Africa in 2017. Picture: WTM Africa. South African Tourism will be exhibiting at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 4 - 6, 2019. WTM provides the ideal platform for South African tourism products owners to meet and interact with the greater global tourism industry professionals, South African Tourism revealed in a statement. The event forms part of South African Tourism’s global strategy to double international tourist arrivals to the country to 21 million by 2030. South African delegates who will attend include Deputy Minister of Tourism Amos Mahlalela and Acting Chief Executive Officer Sthembiso Dlamini and Regional General Manager for Europe Ian Utermohlen. They will share their expert insights on various panel sessions around safety and security, sustainability and using tourism to stimulate women empowerment and gender equality on the African continent.

Joining them at the South Africa stand number AF500 will be just over 30 industry partners including South African Airways, Radisson Hotel Group, Hilton and Durban Tourism. Some of the SMMEs attending this include Tsheola Dinare Tour and Transport, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and Shishangeni By Bon Hotels.

In promoting South Africa’s rich offering, South African Tourism will, at WTM, will host numerous on-stand initiatives to excite and engage visitors.

“The team will also welcome two of the charismatic guides from its ‘Meet Your South Africa’ campaign. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with Abigail Mbalo, a township chef, founder of 4Roomed eKasi Culture restaurant and former MasterChef contestant, and Charles Ncube, a Johannesburg and Soweto tour guide,” a statement revealed.

The South Africa stand will include a Baobab tree installation to cement South Africa’s position as one of the leading Responsible Tourism destinations

The Baobab tree installation will take center stage on the South African Tourism stand and will be made of re-usable materials.

They will also have a South African Tourism graffiti wall to represent South African culture. Guests will have the opportunity to test out their artistic skills on WTM’s first interactive graffiti wall. Soweto local guide, Charles Ncube will be on hand to assist and guide participants.

South African Tourism will be hosting two on-stand networking events promoting South Africa’s delicious food and drink with a wine event on Monday, November 4, and a gin and bunny chow event hosted by chef Abigail Mbalo on Tuesday, November 5.

In addition to the plethora of activity that will take place at the show, South African Tourism has been shortlisted for two categories in WTM’s International Travel and Tourism Awards on November 5 for its Discover Your South Africa UK campaign: Best Destination Campaign – Country and Best Digital Campaign in Tourism.

South African Tourism Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sthembiso Dlamini said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be returning to World Travel Market this year. It is a fantastic opportunity to network and strengthen our relationships with global trade and media contacts as we drive our global strategy forward.

"We thrive on partnerships. We are also excited to be affording our valued entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their unique products and experiences on the global stage.”