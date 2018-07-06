Olympic medallist, Cameron van der Burgh married his long-time partner, Nefeli Valakelis during a beautiful sunset ceremony in Anavyssos, Greece on Monday.

The ceremony and reception took place at Ktima48, an impressive coastal location scattered along the coastline of Anayvyssos.



The groom wore a navy blue suit made by South African designer House of Crouse with the bride dressed by Spanish wedding couture designer Pronovias, who is based in Barcelona, Spain, with an office in Sandton, Johannesburg.



Some of the 170 guests in attendance included Olympic medallists Ryk Neethling, Chad Le Close, TV personalities Maps Maponyane and Dan Nicoll as well as Cameron’s PR Agent, Lorinda Voges from 4Elements Media.



“I had the honour in witnessing these two beautiful souls tie the knot & say “I do” all the way in Greece this past Monday. It was truly the best wedding I’ve attended. Apart from the perfect setting, I haven’t met a couple more suitable for each other,” says Lorinda.



