A mother bathes her baby in a bucket at a camp for displaced survivors of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, Sunday, March, 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Tropical Cyclone Idai, which made landfall on March 15, has been described as one of the worst cyclones ever recorded in the southern hemisphere of Africa. Based on reports, more than 700 people are dead, and hundreds more are still missing or injured in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Cholera cases have jumped to 271, authorities said. So far no cholera deaths have been confirmed. Authorities have warned that the death toll will increase as flood waters recede and reveal more bodies.

The Flight Centre Foundation will be making a donation to Doctors without Borders, who are working closely with all those left homeless, ill or injured in cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Doctors without Borders/MSF teams are on site in Beira in Mozambique, the city worst affected by the cyclone. An emergency team has also been sent to Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, bringing much-needed medical supplies. In Malawi, the organisation is supporting the Makhanga Health Centre, providing staff and medical supplies.

Ludivine Houdet, Fundraising Director of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa, told media a MSF team had been in Beira when the cyclone hit and had been out of contact for several days after that. All are now accounted for, although some had been injured.

“Our first three planes with medical supplies landed in Beira on Monday, March 25, and we immediately set up a mobile clinic. As of] March 26, we managed to get our first consignment of medical supplies to Beira,” Houdet said.

MSF said its priorities would be safe drinking water, basic healthcare, road access and an assessment of areas outside of Beira. Other priorities include expanding the mobile clinic, installing makeshift roofs on two health centres located in low-income neighbourhoods of Beira, and dispatching more medical supplies and relief items.

“Additional MSF teams will be arriving to see what the most urgent needs are and to launch response activities,” Houdet explained. “We rely on the support and generosity of individual donors.”

“We want to urge our customers and the general public to do what they can to support too. Any donation, no matter the amount, can help save lives,” concluded Cleary.

Join the Foundation’s donation to Doctors without Borders using the reference MSF Idai



