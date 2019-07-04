Cape Grace Concierge Moira Mdakana has been appointed to the elite Society of the Golden Keys — Les Clefs d’Or. Picture supplied

Cape Grace Concierge Moira Mdakana has been appointed to the elite Society of the Golden Keys — Les Clefs d’Or. The Society of the Golden Keys is recognisable to hotel guests by the lapel pins of top concierges (which reflect the keys).

The Golden Keys is awarded by Les Clefs D’Or, and the recognition is synonymous with “excellent service rendered by a seasoned professional”.

Those who wear the pin are revered for their professionalism, integrity, local knowledge and impeccable recommendations.



It is an incredible achievement for any concierge, but in Moira’s case, is made even more remarkable by the fact that she is the first woman in Cape Town to receive her Golden Keys and the first black woman in South Africa to have done so.

“I want all young children who are in hotel schools right now and are dreaming of becoming an elite concierge to know that anything is possible through hard work. Your background does not define where you will go in life. I’ve proven that anything is possible if you set goals and work hard,” says Moira.

Moira's recommendations

A Golden Key Concierge is also charged with having the ultimate insider knowledge of their city. So what are Moira’s top recommendations for things to do in the Mother City?

“I really enjoy finding new places to eat. A few of my favourite places to go are Sea Breeze in Bree Street and Tjing Tjing in Longmarket Street – the food is mind-blowing and so creatively prepared.”

For a great vibe on a Saturday, the Oranjezicht City Farm Market is another crowd pleaser she enjoys, the local produce and artisanal foods the main drawcards. Lastly, as the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, the Two Oceans Aquarium is always on her list.

“Not only does it keep my little one busy with entertainment and fun, but the conservation work they do is incredible (and often goes unnoticed)”.



As for things to do at Cape Grace, Moira encourages guests to take full advantage of the 5-star service she and her team love to provide.

“We always ensure we give a little more, from the complimentary chauffeur service to the introduction to Cape Wine Experience.

We ensure that each and every guest has a lasting memory of their stay with us.”

