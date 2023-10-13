Cape Town International Airport’s main runway reopened

Following Thursday’s temporary closure of Cape Town International’s main runway, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced that it’s business as usual.
The closure was a result of a Taag Angola aircraft reportedly experienced a dual hydraulic failure shortly after landing with hydraulic fluid being sprayed along the main runway.
Both arrival and departure flights had been impacted, leaving many frustrated travellers stranded at the airport for up to several hours.
In an update, ACSA has now reopened the main runway.
“ACSA is governed by very stringent international safety and environmental standards therefore the clean-up operation was very critical to ACSA as passenger safety is our main priority,” said Shaheed Regal, Acting Regional General Manager at Cape Town International Airport.
“Based on the results of a comprehensive friction assessment, it was determined that all residue has been removed and ACSA is pleased to report that the runway was reopened at 7am this morning.”
Despite clearing the runway, some airlines appeared to still be experiencing delays.
Budget airline FlySafair on Friday let travellers know “we’ve do try by all means to avoid delays. However, despite our best efforts, there are unforeseen circumstances.“
Radio 2000 News also reported that disruptions are continuing.
ACSA expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused during clean-up operations and advised passengers get in touch with their airlines for latest travel arrangements and download the ACSA Mobile App for LIVE Flight information.
