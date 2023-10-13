Cape Town International Airport’s main runway reopened

The closure was a result of a Taag Angola aircraft reportedly experienced a dual hydraulic failure shortly after landing with hydraulic fluid being sprayed along the main runway.

Following Thursday’s temporary closure of Cape Town International’s main runway, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced that it’s business as usual.

Both arrival and departure flights had been impacted, leaving many frustrated travellers stranded at the airport for up to several hours.

In an update, ACSA has now reopened the main runway.

“ACSA is governed by very stringent international safety and environmental standards therefore the clean-up operation was very critical to ACSA as passenger safety is our main priority,” said Shaheed Regal, Acting Regional General Manager at Cape Town International Airport.