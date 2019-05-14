Cape Town among Instagram’s most popular worldwide destinations for 2019 in new data research. Picture: Supplied.

Hoppa, the leading specialist in smooth rides, released its report of Instagram’s most popular worldwide destinations for 2019 based on the number of posts published in the app for various destinations. Cape Town ranked 44th globally, the only South African city to make the list for 2019. Unsurprisingly, most of the photographs shared in this beautiful tourist hotspot are of the scenery, including Table Mountain, the ocean, wine estates, and much more.

Here is the full category breakdown for Cape Town:

Category Percentage Selfie 10% Scenery 30% Couple 3% Couples 11% Shopping 2% Group 15% Wildlife 4% Alcohol 2% Sexually suggestive 5% Marketing 15%

London topped the list as the most popular destination in the world, stealing the top spot from New York which topped the list when this investigation was last conducted in 2016. For 2019, Paris takes the second position and New York comes in third.

London and Paris weren’t the only destinations to move up on the list. Instanbul has moved from 6th to 5th place, and Barcelona has moved from 9th place to 8th place in 2019. The Turkish tourism industry has been recovering over the last couple of years as security in the country has been strengthened, while Barcelona’s tourism has been bolstered by increased flights to the destinations.

New entrants into the top ten include Los Angeles in the USA, Jakarta in Indonesia, and Tokyo in Japan. Jakarta has been named one of the fastest growing cities in the world by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), while Japan has also enjoyed rapidly growing tourism over recent years due to relaxed visa requirements and increased flights to Japan by low-cost carriers.