Cape Town's cruise industry sees record R1.32 billion economic boost in 2023-24

Cruise Cape Town, powered by the Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro) said it is looking forward to the 2024-25 cruise season following a record-breaking 2023-24 season. The authority said that the cruise industry injected R1.32 billion into the region’s economy, up from R1.2 billion in the previous period, showing that the industry is a key driver of growth within Cape Town and the Western Cape’s broader travel and tourism sector.

The data was revealed in the Western Cape Cruise Liner Industry 2023-24 Season Report and provides a comprehensive analysis of the cruising season from November 2023 to June 2024. “While the number of ship calls, scheduled stops at the port, fell slightly from 70 in the previous season to 67 in the 2023/24 year, the economic contribution saw a marked increase, highlighting the spending power of cruise passengers and the industry's resilience. “Ship calls are a key metric for the cruise industry, as they are closely linked to the level of tourism revenue generated in the region,” said Cruise Cape Town.

The tourism agency also said that for the 2023-24 season, the total expenditure generated by vessels and passengers was R1.5 billion, surpassing the previous season’s figure of R1.4 billion. “Cruise lines and international passengers were the primary contributors, accounting for R715 million and R713 million, respectively. “Domestic passengers and crew added a further R40 million each, representing the remaining 6% of total expenditure. When factoring in the multiplier effect, this expenditure translated to a R1.32 billion boost for the Western Cape economy and a R1.69 billion contribution to South Africa's GDP,” it said.

Reflecting on these achievements, Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander, said the 2023-24 season has reinforced Cape Town and the Western Cape's standing as a premier destination for international cruise lines. “Despite a small dip in ship calls, the economic impact has been more substantial than ever. The R1.32 billion injection into the Western Cape economy demonstrates not only the sector's resilience but also its ability to provide consistent value to businesses and communities across the province.’’ Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the industry's wider economic ripple effects.