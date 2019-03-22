With its recent refurbishment, which has added a modern, fresh appeal, the interior of the hotel now matches its gorgeous surrounds. Pic by Hamish Niven

Situated in the heart of the Durbanville wine region, Protea Hotel by Marriott Durbanville, Cape Town is located in one of the cities most picturesque regions. With its recent refurbishment, which has added a modern, fresh appeal, the interior of the hotel now matches its gorgeous surrounds. The reception area, lounge and breakfast buffet areas have all had a lighting upgrade to create a warm atmosphere, among other enhancements. The hotel’s wine tasting area just off reception has had wooden dividers replaced by frosted glass panels to provide an intimate space that can also be used as a small meeting area or for private dining. This classy take on the wine theme extends to the conference rooms, where wine barrels with table tops play on the relaxed, wine farm feel.

At the entrance to the restaurant and conference area, the wallpaper has also been changed to bring harmony to this space, as has the breakfast buffet area as you enter the Buonvino restaurant.

“We are pleased to be able to offer guests a new take on winelands hospitality – this refurbishment offers so much to those who are coming to the area for business or leisure," said Lenise Smit, General Manager, Protea Hotel by Marriott® Durbanville refurbishment. "Durbanville is central enough to use as a base camp for exploring the winelands nearby and, indeed, the rest of Cape Town. After a day exploring or conferencing, you can enjoy all of the hotel’s facilities at your leisure.” –

Environment-friendly artificial grass provides a low-maintenance area to wind down – it’s also suitable for birthday parties, as well as office and end-of-year functions. To encourage guests to enjoy this environment, there’s a buy-one-get-one-free cocktail special every Saturday.

The rooms themselves have been given close attention, including the laying of laminated flooring, international adaptors in all rooms, bigger TVs, fresh wallpaper treatments and new blinds in all the one-bedroom and two-bedroomed apartments to offer a warm, inviting space.



