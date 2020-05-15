Carnival to slash hundreds of jobs in US, stays mum on affected global workforce

Miami - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise company, announced on Thursday it will be letting go of hundreds of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s CEO Arnold Donald said the combination of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts were “necessary” as the pause on cruise travel enters its third month.

The majority of affected employees in the US will be in Florida, California and Washington state, Carnival said in an email. The company is eliminating 820 positions and furloughing 537 employees for up to six months in Florida out of a workforce of about 3 000 employees.

Carnival did not reveal the number of job eliminations in the other states or countries around the world.

“Taking these extremely difficult employee actions involving our highly dedicated workforce is a very tough thing to do. Unfortunately, it’s necessary, given the current low level of guest operations and to further endure this pause,” Donald said in a statement.